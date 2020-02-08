BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - Baltimore police say three more people were shot overnight after after three men were killed and a woman was injured in shootings Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the latest shooting happened just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the Hollins Market neighborhood for a shooting. Officers found a 33-year-old woman who had been shot in the stomach. She was taken to an area hospital.

The violence began at about 1:30 p.m. Friday when a man was fatally shot in the chest. About 30 minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle a half-mile away, police said.

At 5:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to the Perkins Homes complex, where a 23-year-old woman and a man had been shot. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to East Baltimore, where two men had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release the names of any of the victims Saturday.

The spate of violence came after the city went five days without a killing. Advocates with the Baltimore Ceasefire movement are holding events across the city calling for a violence-free weekend.

“We will pour love and light into the space because Baltimore lives matter,” organizers wrote in an Instagram post announcing the additional events.

