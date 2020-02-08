CONCORD, N.H. — Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Saturday credited Republicans for “politicizing” the federal judiciary in a way he said Democrats have not.

“Let’s give Trump and Mitch McConnell some credit. They were well-organized, they knew what they were doing,” Mr. Sanders said at a Democratic presidential forum on the judiciary at a community college.

“As a member of the Senate, I can tell you — you know what we do every day? We vote for right-wing extremist judges,” he said. “The Republicans have been very effective politicizing the judiciary in a way that Democrats have not.”

He vowed to have a list of “hundreds” of well-qualified judges ready to move quickly after he takes office.

Mr. Sanders is looking for a strong finish in New Hampshire after he finished in a virtual tie for first place in Iowa with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

He and Mr. Buttigieg are now jockeying for the front-runner position in the Granite State ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Mr. Sanders cruised to an easy win in New Hampshire over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, and it would be a blow to his campaign if he can’t repeat as the winner this time around.

