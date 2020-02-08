SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she’s getting death threats after her vote to acquit President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial, saying three of them were deemed “credible” and are being investigated.

Collins made the disclosure Friday while addressing the Maine Chiefs of Police Association winter conference.

“I just want you to know that I’ve always loved you and appreciated you. But now I have a real personal appreciation for all that you do to keep us safe,” Collins told the group in South Portland, Maine.

Collins also received threats before when she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In October 2018, a threatening letter was sent to her Bangor home that claimed to contain deadly ricin. Her husband and the couple’s Labrador retriever, Pepper, were both quarantined for a time.

