Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Friday the Supreme Court appears ready to overturn a woman’s right to abortion, vowing as president she would implement a national law protecting women’s right to abortion.

“If we are going to protect the people of the United States of America and we are going to protect our rights to have dominion over our own bodies, then it’s going mean we can’t simply rely on the courts,” she said during Friday night’s primary debate hosted by ABC News in New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts Democrat said three out of four people in America support Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationally, so she believes there should be a national law solidifying the right.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, and former Vice President Joe Biden also said they would support a national law protecting the right to an abortion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.