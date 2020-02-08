MANCHESTER, N.H. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts sought to fire up supporters on Saturday by touting that she’s been winning seemingly “unwinnable” fights for some time.

“There’s still a lot of folks out there who are really starting to get worried - worried that this fight against Donald Trump might not be winnable,” Ms. Warren told an enthusiastic crowd at a “canvass kickoff” event at Manchester Community College.

“You know, the way I look at this: I’ve been winning unwinnable fights pretty much all my life,” Ms. Warren said to cheers.

She touted her role in setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Obama administration and her ousting of a “popular incumbent” in former GOP Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts in 2012.

“The fight to hold corporate executives accountable — CEO of Wells Fargo — got him fired,” she said to more cheers.

“There are a lot of folks who are going to talk about what’s not winnable, what can’t be done, and definitely about who can’t do it,” she said. “They’re going to talk about it right up until we get in that fight, we persist, and we win.”

Ms. Warren is looking for a strong performance in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary contest in New Hampshire after finishing in third place in Iowa.

There was a huge line snaking outside the building of people waiting to get in, with staffers intermittently dealing with officials telling them the event was at capacity.

More than 775 people attended and there were two overflow areas.

The line was filled with a good number of people journeying from out of state to see Ms. Warren, to join her campaign’s effort in trying to turn out New Hampshire supporters on Tuesday, or to just venture around the area as political tourists.

Vera Walker, 69, was up from Delaware to try to check out some of the candidates and said she saw former Secretary of State John Kerry at a Dunkin’ Donuts Saturday morning. Mr. Kerry is one of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s highest-profile supporters.

“We did watch the debate last night and it was like, where is she?” Ms. Walker said of Ms. Warren. “So hopefully she’ll get it back. I don’t know. We’re Buttigieg fans, too… we’re just kind of waiting and seeing.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.