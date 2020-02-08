ALGONA, Iowa (AP) - A violent Iowa convict who was on parole when he shot a bank employee to death during a botched robbery last year has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Valentino Williams, 36, of Coralville, was sentenced Friday in Kossuth County District Court for the Dec. 4 shooting death of Jessica Weisharr, 43, of Algona, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported. Williams had earlier pleaded guilty to felony murder. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted robbery count, and Williams waived his right to appeal. Williams also was ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to Weishaar’s family.

Authorities had said Williams shot Weisharr several times outside Security State Bank in Lu Verne, a northern Iowa town of about 250 people where she was working. Weisharr died at the scene.

Police said surveillance video and witness reports helped them track down Williams, and investigators said a coat and ski mask dumped along the assailant’s getaway route connected Williams to the crime.

Before the killing, Williams had been convicted of a dozen crimes including robbery, burglary, theft and assault. He was sentenced to prison in 2010 for robbery, for which he was granted parole in 2018. His parole was set to continue until 2023.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.