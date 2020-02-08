CONCORD, N.H. — Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Saturday said religious conservatives are making a “deal with the devil” so the federal judiciary can be stacked with nominees from a Republican president.

“Does anybody really think that religious conservatives view Donald Trump as a religious [figure]?” Mr. Buttigieg said. “They’re riding a tiger, they’re making a deal with the devil knowing that they can get certain objectives met on the bench.”

Mr. Buttigieg and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders were appearing Saturday morning at a forum on the judiciary hosted by several liberal advocacy groups at a community college.

The former mayor found himself on the receiving end of attacks from several of his rivals at Friday evening’s debate after finishing in a virtual tie for first with Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in Iowa.

Mr. Buttigieg held a narrow edge in New Hampshire over Mr. Sanders, 25% to 24%, in the latest WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll released on Friday night. The New Hampshire primary is on Tuesday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was in third place with 14% support and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was next at 11%.

