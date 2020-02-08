SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A 19-month-old boy was shot to death in Louisiana and police have arrested his father on a manslaughter charge.

The shooting happened Friday night in Shreveport, shortly after 6 p.m., according to a police news release.

Investigators believe the child’s father was mishandling a firearm when it discharged, striking the child in the chest, police said Saturday in a news release. The child died later at Oschner LSU Hospital. The coroner identified the child as Kayson Wright.

Police said Derrick Wright, 29, was jailed on a manslaughter charge in the death of his son. Jail records were not immediately available and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.