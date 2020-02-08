BOSTON (AP) - A man has died after being shot in Dorchester, Boston police said Saturday.

Officers responded to a call Friday evening and arrived to find a man who had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said. Police did not immediately release the victim’s identity.

James Moccia, a police spokesman, told The Boston Globe that no arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

