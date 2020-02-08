TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A woman’s body was found after a fire in a New Jersey home, authorities said.

Police and fire crews called Friday to a home in the Silverton section of Toms River found the structure engulfed in flames and fire spreading to four surrounding homes, the Ocean County prosecutor’s office said.

Emergency service personnel determined that two adults and three children were inside the home, and a man and three children managed to get out, prosecutors said. Attempts to rescue the woman proved unsuccessful, and her body was found after the blaze was extinguished. A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.

Prosecutors said their arson unit, township detectives and the county sheriff’s crime scene unit are investigating. The name of the deceased woman wasn’t immediately released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.