CLINTON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine were working to reconstruct the scene of a Sunday morning crash that killed three people and injured two others in the central part of the state.

The crash involved one vehicle and took place just after 7 a.m. in Clinton, the Portland Press Herald reported. State police declined to release the names of the people involved in the crash.

Local police were assisting the state police on the investigation.

