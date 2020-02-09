ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers arrested an Anchorage Police Department recruit officer when they were called to investigate a disturbance at a Wasilla home, authorities said.

Officer Jordan Serafin faces charges of first-degree burglary and criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault, The Anchorage Daily News reports.

Serafin, 23, forced his way into a family member’s home around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and assaulted a person who is not a family member, authorities said.

The victim of the attack suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Serafin was placed on administrative leave without pay as the department conducts an internal investigation, the Anchorage Police Department said in an online statement.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable for anyone in our community and especially cannot be tolerated when it is a law enforcement officer,” Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll said in the statement.

Serafin has been with the Anchorage police since 2019 and has not completed field training, the newspaper reported.

