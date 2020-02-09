MANCHESTER, N.H. — Elizabeth Warren is tweaking her standard campaign speech, saying that she’s in the best position to win what some see as an “unwinnable” election for any Democrat against President Donald Trump.

Warren finished third in last week’s Iowa caucus, which was too close to call between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. She has also refused to say that New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday is a must win, even though she’s a senator from neighboring Massachusetts.

Still, at a rally at a high school in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Sunday night, Warren referenced her then-upset win in 2012 over Republican incumbent Sen. Scott Brown. Warren noted that polls in that race once showed her down by 19 points but she ultimately won comfortably.

She said such contests are “only unwinnable if you don’t get in the fight” adding, “2020, we’re in this fight and we’re going to win it.”

