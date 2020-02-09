President Trump attacked Sen. Joe Manchin for denying him a Democratic vote for acquittal during his recent impeachment trial, firing off a tweet Sunday that appeared to question the West Virginian’s reading comprehension.

Mr. Trump was reportedly hoping Mr. Manchin, who’s cozied up to the White House at times, would buck his party and vote to acquit him of charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Instead, all 47 Democrats and one Republican — Mitt Romney of Utah — voted to convict the president over abuse of power. The tally was far short of the two-thirds needed to remove a president, though Mr. Trump isn’t in a forgiving mood.

“They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia,” Mr. Trump tweeted about a state he won big in 2016. “He couldn’t understand the Transcripts. Romney could, but didn’t want to!”

Mr. Trump was referring to a transcript of his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president has repeatedly said the document reveals a “perfect” call.

His critics say it was one of the most damaging pieces of evidence against Mr. Trump since he raised the prospect of Ukrainian help in political investigations involving the Democratic National Committee and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a potential 2020 foe.

