PHOENIX (AP) - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a north Phoenix bar.

They say 31-year-old Brandon Mitchell was arrested on scene without incident and is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of assault.

It was unclear Sunday if Mitchell has a lawyer yet.

Police say the shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers reported finding 43-year-old Charles Porter with gunshot wounds.

Porter was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say Mitchell allegedly had assaulted another man in the bar and Porter confronted him about the assault before the shooting occurred.

