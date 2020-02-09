The Michigan Democratic Party’s black caucus is endorsing Joseph R. Biden for president, his campaign announced Sunday, giving the former vice president a boost in a state that is critical to President Trump’s reelection chances.

More immediately, it gives Mr. Biden a chance to say black voters — a critical bloc — are in his corner as he struggles to rebound after a poor showing in the Iowa caucuses.

Mr. Biden openly admits he’ll see a tepid finish in New Hampshire on Tuesday, too, as he looks to South Carolina and other states to regain his footing.

Caucus Chairman Keith Williams said “Joe Biden fought for our communities as Barack Obama’s vice president.”

“We have seen Donald Trump wreak havoc in our communities, create division and inflame hate for three years. The stakes in this election could not be higher. This is not the time for experimentation. This is the time for steady leadership from the White House,” he said.

His caucus previously endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris, the California Democrat who dropped out the race amid lackluster fundraising and other struggles.

