Pete Buttigieg narrowly beat Sen. Bernard Sanders in delegates won in the botched Iowa caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Sunday.

Mr. Buttigieg topped Mr. Sanders in the final caucus tally 26.2 to 26.1. He capturing 14 delegates toward the Democratic presidential nomination. Mr. Sanders got 12 delegates, the party reported.

A technical glitch delayed the final Feb. 3 results for nearly a week. But Mr. Buttigieg, an openly-gay former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, still left Iowa with momentum and was running strong in New Hampshire.

In the caucuses, Sen. Elizabeth Warren finishes third with 18% and eight delegates, followed by former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in fourth place with 15.8% and six delegates.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota placed fifth with 12.3% and one delegate.

The other candidates did not win enough of the vote to received delegates.

The top finishers in Iowa are also the top contender in Tuesday’s leadoff primary in New Hampshire.

