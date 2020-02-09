ATLANTA (AP) - An off-duty Atlanta police officer opened fire to try to break up a gunfight early Sunday morning between two groups of people in a parking lot downtown, authorities said.

One person died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, though it’s not clear whether any of them were struck by bullets from the officer’s service weapon, Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The officer, who was working an off-duty job, was not hurt.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police found multiple high-powered rifles and handguns and drugs at the scene, Campos said.

Police did not immediately make any arrests.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.