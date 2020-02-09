BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A suspect called police officers to report that a man he had robbed and stabbed was shooting at him as he got away, according to authorities in Florida.

Boynton Beach police officers said Victor Morel called them Saturday night to report that someone had shot at him twice.

According to the police, Morel, 33, had met the man through a gay social app, Grindr, and knew from others that the unidentified man dealt drugs. Morel told officers that he went to the man’s apartment intending to “make some money off of him.”

Television station WPTV reports that the men got into an argument at the apartment and Morel struck the man in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Morel then grabbed a briefcase filled with methamphetamine and struck the victim again before running out the front door, according to the police report.

The victim grabbed a knife and chased after Morel. Outside the apartment, Morel struck the victim with a bag of drugs and a gun fell out. The man dropped the knife and fell to the ground. Morel grabbed the knife and stabbed the man who had grabbed the gun, according to the police report.

The man fired two shots as Morel drove away, hitting the windshield and driver’s side window, according to the police report.

Morel was charged with robbery and aggravated battery. Jail records showed he remained in custody on Sunday. Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.