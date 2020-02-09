Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Sunday he has “absolutely not” considered resigning in the wake of the Iowa caucus fiasco.

Mr. Perez said he took steps to reform the super-delegate system after the 2016 election and oversaw a successful 2018 mid-term campaign, even as prominent voices say he should take a hit after confusion over a new technology app made it hard to figure out who won last week’s Democratic race in Iowa.

“My job, when I came in, was to rebuild our infrastructure, to win elections,” Mr. Perez told CNN’s State of the Union. “We have been winning.”

Mr. Perez asked for a re-canvass of muddle Iowa results that suggested a sort of twin victory for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

He said people can have faith in the final results and shouldn’t fret too much about the upcoming primary in Nevada, which is also using new technology.

“I have great confidence in Nevada,” Mr. Perez said. “They have a great party infrastructure.”

Some people are still fuming at Iowa, saying their old-fashioned caucus is too unwieldy and they should lose their status as the first place in the nation to weigh in on Democratic primary candidates.

The chairman was noncommittal.

“That’s the conversation that will absolutely happen after this election cycle,” Mr. Perez said.

