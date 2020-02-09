MANCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer says he would call for a $22 hourly minimum wage if elected president.

The billionaire climate activist made that call during a campaign block party on Sunday afternoon in Winnsboro, South Carolina. Others in the field have called for an increase to $17 an hour.

The town of about 23,000 off Interstate 77 has endured a series of economic struggles in recent years, and its unemployment is typically among the highest in the state.

Steyer is making a play for South Carolina, where former Vice President Joe Biden has traditionally led polling.

But Steyer has been spending millions on television advertising and is campaigning here this week as the rest of the field stumps in New Hampshire. Steyer says he sees success in the diverse states of Nevada and South Carolina as critical to primary success.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.