President Trump is proposing to balance the federal budget within 15 years, “shrink” the federal government and extend food-stamp work requirements to Medicaid and housing programs in a new $4.8 trillion spending plan being released Monday, reducing spending by $4.4 trillion equally from discretionary and mandatory programs such as Medicare over the next decade.

The plan also includes $2 billion for the border wall, with officials saying the administration is approaching 80% of the money needed to eventually finish the wall.

The president’s budget for fiscal 2021 would cut foreign aid by 21% and reduce the Environmental Protection Agency’s funding by 26%, while targeting the Education Department for smaller cuts.

Among the agencies receiving spending increases would be the Department of Homeland Security (up 3%), the Defense Department (up 0.3% to $740.5 billion), NASA (up 12%) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (up 13%).

The Commerce Department would be cut 37%; officials said much of that reduction is due to the completion of the Census. The Department of Housing and Urban Development is slated for a cut of 15%, with the proposal including $2.8 billion for homelessness assistance grants.

The Centers for Disease Control would be cut 9%, with $4.3 billion targeted for battling infectious diseases.

Overall, non-defense spending would be cut 5%, to $590 billion, below the level agreed to by the White House and congressional Democrats in the current two-year budget deal.

Mr. Trump also proposes to make permanent the tax cuts of 2017.

Senior administration officials who gave a preview to The Washington Times and other select news outlets said the election-year proposal is aimed partly at the perception that Mr. Trump hasn’t tried to curtail federal spending, as annual deficits have risen to more than $1 trillion in his first term.

“We’re trying to make the case that the president cares about spending, and has cared about spending,” said a senior administration official. “He’s been doing this since his very first budget. This is now the fourth budget. Many of these [spending] reforms have been in each and every one of them. We do need Congress. Congress has not been there.”

The plan also provides a stark contrast with costly priorities proposed by leading Democratic presidential candidates, such as Medicare-for-all and free college tuition, that would likely require significant tax increases.

“We’re going to have a national election that will hopefully decide that Congress is going to be on the side of the American people along with other taxpayers who balance their family budgets,” the senior official said. “We’re making the argument that deficit reduction is really important.”

The plan to reach a balanced budget relies on an optimistic forecast of 3% growth. The U.S. economy grew at 2.3% in 2019.

Officials said about half of the proposed savings over a decade would come from reforms or from eliminating programs deemed wasteful in entitlements such as Medicaid and Social Security. But they said benefits won’t be affected, and that the savings would come from cutting waste, and from other savings such as lowering prescription drug prices under Medicare ($130 billion).

Savings of $292 billion would come from Medicaid and other safety-net programs by reforming them, for example, by eliminating improper payments to people who have died. Spending on Medicare and Medicaid would still increase.

“The president is proposing more mandatory savings and reforms than any other president in history,” an official said. “He does protect Social Security and Medicare beneficiaries in those programs; he totally meets that commitment.”

The president tweeted on Saturday, “We will not be touching your Social Security or Medicare in Fiscal 2021 Budget. Only the Democrats will destroy them by destroying our Country’s greatest ever Economy!”

Over the past two years, Congress has provided only $2.65 billion in border-wall money out of the $18 billion the administration said it needed. To get the rest, Mr. Trump declared a state of emergency in February 2019 to move money from military-construction projects and counternarcotics programs. The administration shifted $6.7 billion from those programs, and plans to divert another $7.2 billion this year.

“We are in pretty good place with regard to the main, most critical features of the wall being fully resourced as of right now,” a senior official said. “We will ask for another $2 billion just to keep the work going. We’re approaching 80% of the wall that will eventually be built being fully resourced.”

The proposal would save taxpayers $300 billion over 10 years by expanding the 20-hour-per week work requirement for food stamp recipients to Medicaid and housing programs, plus expanding it in the food stamp program itself, officials said.

The administration said in a statement that part of the spending plan involves “shrinking the federal government to its proper size” by calling for overall reductions of about 2%.

Deficits have risen each year under Mr. Trump, who came into office criticizing former President Barack Obama for failing to get government borrowing under control and pledging to balance the budget in eight years.

When Mr. Obama left office, the annual deficit was down to about $585 billion, after three consecutive $1-trillion deficits at the start of his presidency.

After Mr. Trump took office, the deficit rose to $665 billion in fiscal 2017. It climbed to $779 billion in fiscal 2018, or 3.8% of gross domestic product. In 2019, it rose to $984 billion, or 4.6% of GDP.

The trend continued in the wrong direction in the first three months of fiscal 2020, as the deficit widened to to $356.6 billion, keeping on pace to exceed $1 trillion by the end of the year.

The fiscal 2021 budget proposal would trim the deficit to $966 billion next year, and eliminate annual deficits by 2035, a senior administration official said.

Mr. Trump had threatened to veto a massive spending bill in March 2018 that he said included unnecessary extras added by Democrats. He acquiesced because he said the measure was vital to rebuilding the military, but warned that he wouldn’t tolerate such wastefulness going forward.

“I will never sign a bill like this again,” Mr. Trump said.

He fought with Democrats into a government shutdown in late 2018 over funding for the border wall. Then in August 2019, Mr. Trump struck a sweeping two-year spending deal with Democrats that lifted the nation’s borrowing limit through July 2021, raised spending by more than $320 billion and puts off the next potential fight over spending until after the November election.

That deal is projected to add nearly $2 trillion in debt over the next decade.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose troops have teamed up with Mr. Trump to increase deficits, said the president has no credibility on fiscal responsibility, pointing to the 2017 tax cuts that passed with no Democratic votes.

“During the eight years of President Obama’s presidency, he reduced the deficit by $1 trillion,” she said last week. “Instead, this administration is increasing $1 trillion. They increased the national debt by $2 trillion.”

