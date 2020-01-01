By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police say one man is dead and another injured after a stabbing in north Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports police found the two stabbing victims in a car near Broadway and N. Fremont Avenue about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

One died at the scene, and the other was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with noncritical injuries. The dead man’s identity has not been released.

Minneapolis police said they have made no arrests.

