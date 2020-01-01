By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A New Year’s Eve shooting in a Philadelphia home that left two people dead appears to have been a murder-suicide, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Frontenac Street.

A 36-year-old woman was found dead in the home, authorities said, while a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the head was taken to a hospital where he later died. Their names and further details about them have not been released.

While the shooting remains under an investigation, authorities said it appears the man may have shot the woman and then used the gun on himself.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

