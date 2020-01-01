AUBURN, Calif. (AP) - A man suspected of stealing a car with two young children inside was arrested after ditching the vehicle near a Northern California casino, authorities said.

Police found the kids, ages 1 and 5, unharmed and still inside the car in the Lincoln area northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Charles Anthony Hall, 33, was arrested hours later on the grounds of Thunder Valley Casino. He could face charges including kidnapping and carjacking. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has an attorney.

The car was discovered about an eighth of a mile from where it was stolen Monday evening.

Inmate records show Hall had been released from jail earlier in the day, after being arrested last week on suspicion of felony forging or altering of vehicle registration, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

Hall was out of jail “through a pre-trial court release,” the sheriff’s office said.

He’s being held on $480,000 bail.

