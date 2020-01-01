BOSTON (AP) - There were fewer homicides and other violent crimes in Boston in 2019 compared to 201, city police said.

There were 38 homicides in the city in 2019, compared to 56 in 2018, according to preliminary statistics posted on the department’s website Tuesday.

Of the 38 homicides, 29 were shootings, compared to 48 fatal shootings in 2018.

The number of rapes and attempted rapes declined to 224 in 2019 from 251 the previous year.

There were 1,038 robberies and attempted robberies in 2019, compared to 1,166 in 2018.

Some crime numbers went up. Non-fatal shootings, assaults and domestic aggravated assaults increased year over year.

Motor vehicle larcenies declined from 3,043 in 2018 to 2,661 in 2019.

The department warned that the numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

