By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

CALDWELL, Idah (AP) - Idaho State Police are still looking for the person that hit a pedestrian in Caldwell early Wednesday morning.

According to ISP, two people were crossing State Highway 19 on foot around 1:00 a.m. when a vehicle headed westbound struck of them.

KTVB-TV reports the victim was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The second person was unharmed.

Police are looking for a Kia or Hyundai passenger car with a broken headlight on the passenger side. The color of the car is still unknown.

