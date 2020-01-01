SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police say a man was arrested after allegedly robbing a casino by dousing a clerk with gasoline and threatening to light the employee on fire.

The Argus Leader reports police responded to a report of a man walking into a casino near downtown around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, throwing a cup of gasoline on the clerk and threatening to light her on fire if she didn’t give him cash from the register.

Police say she complied and he left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives found and arrested the 70-year-old man at a hotel. He faces charges of first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

Police say the man was identified because he was wearing the same shoes and coat caught on surveillance video of the robbery.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.