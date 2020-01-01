By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Minot woman locked up at the Ward County Jail is accused of providing heroin to her cellmate who overdosed.

The Minot Daily News reports the cellmate of 23-year-old Madison Lynn Endresen was revived by a correctional officer Sunday with an opioid overdose-reversing drug.

Court records show Endresen was arrested last month for violating probation on drug charges.

Authorities say correctional officers did a body cavity search after the overdose on Sunday and discovered that Endresen had concealed plastic bags containing suspected heroin residue. She was searched again on Monday and the search turned up two small plastic containers containing suspected heroin that were concealed in her bra and inside her body.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for a more invasive, complete search of Endresen’s body cavities at a local hospital and found 12 grams of suspected heroin in a plastic bag.

Endresen faces charges that include possession of heroin with intent to deliver inside a correctional facility.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

