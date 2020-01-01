By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) - A 35-year-old New Hampshire man was fatally shot in Lawrence on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Wednesday.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said the Salem, New Hampshire man was killed shortly before midnight. Lawrence Police responded to a report of shots fired at a local apartment complex.

The man was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released publicly.

TOP STORIES
Music icon Linda Ronstadt: Trump is 'like Hitler and the Mexicans are the new Jews'
Hotel industry's latest Airbnb attack to upend short-term rentals
U.S. economy better than ever

The Essex District Attorney’s Office, Essex State Police Detective Unit and Lawrence Police are investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide