Wednesday, January 1, 2020

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) - A police officer in Maryland has been placed on leave after he shot a dog during an investigation.

Prince George’s County Police said in a statement Monday that the incident occurred in the Washington suburb of Oxon Hill.

Police had responded to a home shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report of a dispute. As the officers to spoke to one of the residents outside, a large dog “suddenly ran out of the home and toward the officers,” police said.

“Fearing for his safety, one of the patrol officers discharged his firearm and struck the dog,” police said.

The dog received emergency care and was listed in stable condition.

Police said the officer was placed on leave as part of the department’s standard operating procedure. The department’s Special Investigation Response Team is investigating.

