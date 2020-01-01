By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a man robbed a Domino’s Pizza with a machete and then tried to set the store ablaze.

The Citizen Times reports that the alleged incident occurred late Monday night in Asheville.

Police said in a statement that Curtis Andrew Wallace Jr., 29, told Domino’s employees that he would “chop heads off” before locking them in an office and then a freezer.

Police said that Wallace took nearly $700 from a safe. They said Wallace then tried to start a fire in one of the pizza ovens when the employees were still trapped. He was taken into custody when police arrived after an employee called 911.

Wallace faces multiple felony charges. They include first-degree kidnapping and a count related to damaging the $10,000 pizza oven.

An inmate database showed that Wallace was sent to jail under a $400,000 secured bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

