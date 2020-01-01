By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.

KATU-TV reports Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue at around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people injured with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital. Police have not released their conditions.

Officers secured the crime scene and closed Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street in all directions.

