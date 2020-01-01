By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 1, 2020

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A man found shot in a vehicle parked on a southern New Jersey street later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Nathaniel Brown, 51, of Lindenwold, was unresponsive when he was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

It(‘s not clear how long Brown had been in the vehicle before he was found, and further details about the shooting and his injuries were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

