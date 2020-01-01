MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia man was shot “several times” on New Year’s Eve behind a hotel in Macon, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Terrance Fallon Threatt Sr., 29, of Macon, was listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, according to the release Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Regency Inn & Suites, and officials are investigating what led to the aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office said..

No arrests have been made.

