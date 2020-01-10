By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two men who fled from Tennessee authorities have been charged in the death of an officer who was struck by a vehicle during the pursuit.

Kevin Jordan and Emani C. Martin Jr., both 19, were charged Thursday with reckless homicide in the death of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, news outlets reported.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bristol was driving after a fleeing car that crashed while attempting to merge onto an interstate. Jordan, the driver of the vehicle, was immediately arrest but Martin fled on foot, authorities said.

TOP STORIES
Pelosi folds, will transmit articles of impeachment to Senate next week
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Jeffrey Epstein jail cell video 'no longer exists,' federal prosecutors tell judge

Bristol followed Martin across the highway and was fatally struck by an SUV. Martin was later arrested.

The arrest warrant said Jordan and Martin caused Bristol’s death because they created “substantial and unjustifiable risk that the pursuing officer would be killed.”

Both men were previously charged with felony reckless endangerment and evading arrest when the homicide charges were filed.

It’s unclear whether Jordan or Martin have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

Bristol, 31, was a United States Navy veteran and is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

“It’s been nearly 20 years since this department lost an officer in the line of duty, and this was too soon for it too happen again,” Henderson Police Chief Mickey Miller previously told reporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide