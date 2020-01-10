By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

RENO, N.V. (AP) - Authorities say three men convicted for a shooting spree that left one dead and others injured in Reno have been sentenced.

The shootings took place in different locations in Reno within minutes of each other on June 24, 2018.

Quentin Daniel Moore, 23, was sentenced to life in prison for his murder conviction.

Twenty-four-year-old Jamil Geronimo also received a life sentence and their friend, 22-year-old Tyler Matthew Bautista Hernandez, got four years for his role as the driver that night.

Authorities say Moore and Geronimo fired their guns inside a bar, injuring three people, before doing the same at a house party, killing a man. They went swimming after the shootings.

