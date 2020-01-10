By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state appeals court upheld the death sentence Friday of a man convicted of capital murder in a gang-related killing in north Alabama.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejected claims by Peter Capote, who was convicted in the 2016 killing of Ki-Jana Freeman and sentenced to die in 2018.

Capote was a member of the Almighty Imperial Gangsters and killed the 19-year-old Freeman in retaliation for the alleged theft of an Xbox video game console that belonged to another member, the decision said.

TOP STORIES
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
Pelosi folds, will transmit articles of impeachment to Senate next week
Jeffrey Epstein jail cell video 'no longer exists,' federal prosecutors tell judge

The teen was shot to death outside apartments in Tuscumbia, and another youth who was in the car with Freeman at the time was shot 13 times but survived, evidence showed.

Judges rejected Capote’s claims that the death sentence is too harsh for the crime, noting that another man convicted in the killing also was sentenced to die. The court also dismissed Capote’s argument that there wasn’t enough evidence for jurors to convict him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide