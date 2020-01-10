Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on Friday rolled out a set of proposals designed to safeguard the rights of people with disabilities, including financial assistance for caregivers, more money for government research and protections for students with disabilities.

Ms. Klobuchar, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, wants to enact a tax credit of up to $6,000 per year for people who are caring for an aging relative or family member with a disability to offset to cost of medical care and lodging, as well as a separate refundable tax credit to go toward long-term care costs.

She would also push legislation she has co-sponsored in the U.S. Senate that would make it easier for people with disabilities to stay in their own homes if they choose to do so.

Ms. Klobuchar would boost federal spending and bolster research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study causes and potential treatments for people with disabilities.

She also wants to keep grant money flowing to help students with disabilities and would increase funding for programs intended to connect such students with resources that prepare them for college or employment.

Ms. Klobuchar would also lobby for a voting package to strengthen requirements for accessibility at polling places and issue grants to states to make it easier for people with disabilities to vote.

The Minnesota Democrat was set to discuss the plan later Friday at an event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is one of at least six 2020 Democratic contenders who are set to debate on Tuesday in Des Moines.

