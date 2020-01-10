By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A California appeals court on Friday ruled that a state law limiting police collaboration with federal immigration agents doesn’t interfere with a charter city’s right to run its own police force.

The decision reverses an Orange County judge’s 2018 ruling that cities that create their own charters, like Huntington Beach, have greater autonomy.

The seaside city of 200,000 people sued claiming that California’s so-called immigrant sanctuary law interfered with its authority to enforce local laws and regulations.

TOP STORIES
Pelosi folds, articles of impeachment to be transmitted to Senate next week
Democrats are the party of never-ending hypocrisy
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump

California passed the law following President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, limiting police collaboration with federal deportation agents.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide