Friday, January 10, 2020

COLO, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were found dead by a relative in their Story County home - deaths that authorities say were the result of a murder-suicide.

They’ve been identified as Richard Davis, 79, and his 78-year-old wife, Charlotte. Richard Davis shot his wife before shooting himself, authorities said Thursday. A shotgun was found Wednesday near his body on the kitchen floor of their Colo home. Her body was found in a living room chair. No note was found.

The couple’s three children issued a statement that said in part: “While technically our father committed an act of domestic violence, we believe this is not the household we knew. We believe this is more about depression and the desperation that comes with the stress of declining health and financial struggle.”

Their son Russell Davis told The Des Moines Register that his parents seemed happy at Christmas.

