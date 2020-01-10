Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Friday said the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani could unleash “international anarchy” with other countries following the United States’ lead in trying taking out opponents.

“When you have a situation where — by the way, without any authorization from Congress … when you assassinate a high-ranking official of a government, you unleash international anarchy,” Mr. Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said on NBC’s “Today” program.

“Because if the United States can do that, why can’t other countries do that?” he said. “And then you’re off and running without any basis of international law.”

The senator said he will do “everything I can” to prevent a war with Iran.

Mr. Sanders said he did not believe President Trump’s contention on Thursday that Soleimani might have been eyeing attacks on multiple U.S. embassies abroad.

“Could it be true? I guess it could be,” he said. “Is it likely to be true? Probably not.”

