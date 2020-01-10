By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Felony charges against four Utah sisters were dropped after they were accused of storming into a penthouse suite at a Las Vegas hotel and allegedly attacking one woman’s estranged husband and his girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Charges of burglary, battery and conspiracy were dropped Thursday for 31-year-old Tajila Mullahkhel, 30-year-old Saeida Mullahkhel, 36-year-old Nagras Mullahkhel and 34-year-old Shakeela Mullahkhel, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday.

“This was a private family matter that was handled internally,” lawyer Chris Rasmussen said. “We are satisfied their case was dismissed.”

Hosam Al-Baderi told police in March he was in bed sleeping with Joslin Lopez when his ex-wife Tajila Mullahkhel and her sisters allegedly burst into their room at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, authorities said.

The man and his girlfriend suffered minor scratches and bruises from the sisters’ fists and high-heeled shoes, authorities said.

Neither Al-Baderi nor Lopez showed up for what was scheduled as a preliminary hearing, officials said.

