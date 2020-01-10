By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Colombia’s president said Friday that rebels were behind an early morning attack on an air force base that injured an officer.

President Ivan Duque blamed the rebel National Liberation Army for explosions set off outside a base in the city of Yopal, saying it showed how the rebels “had no interest” in peace.

The National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish acronym ELN, is one of Colombia’s last remaining rebel groups. Colombia’s government broke off peace talks with the rebels a year ago after they bombed a police academy in Bogota, killing 22 people. The group has not commented on Friday’s attack.

Colombia’s military said that the attack was staged at around 2 a.m. from a truck used to launch homemade projectiles into the base.

