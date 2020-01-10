It’s PETA versus AOC: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has formally faulted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for buying a purebred pup for her pet, rather then offering human hospitality to a homeless dog.

The New York Democrat chose a French bulldog as her canine companion, welcoming the pooch in short videos and photos posted to social media. While fans of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez were delighted, PETA was not.

“We really couldn’t believe our eyes, because you are a role model for how to live, so we understand that you just didn’t realize what you were doing in this case — you couldn’t have. With the millions of homeless dogs out there, you apparently chose to buy a purebred puppy instead of adopting one from an animal shelter,” wrote PETA president Ingrid Newkirk in a formal letter of protest to the New York Democrat.

“On behalf of the more than 6 million lost, abandoned, or unwanted dogs and cats who enter shelters every year and the people who care for them, we’re asking that you please be a part of the solution to ending the cat- and dog-overpopulation crisis and consider setting the right example for your millions of followers by adopting a mutt and encouraging them to do the same,” Ms. Newkirk advised.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, has declared she will raise her new dog as “a community pup,” noting on Twitter that she hoped to train the little guy to come to work, “enjoy townhalls” and ride Amtrak when he commutes from New York to the nation’s capital.

The controversy, meanwhile, has newsrooms howling.

“AOC in dog house after adopting purebred French bulldog,” quipped Fox News, one of several news organizations to sink their teeth in to the story.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.