The Justice Department’s two-year inquiry into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation is winding down without producing significant results, The Washington Post reported Thursday night.

The investigation has not formally closed and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department, but it has largely concluded, The Post said.

In the fall of 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions picked U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber to probe Mrs. Clinton’s ties to a Russian nuclear agency and the Clinton Foundation. The former secretary of state and first lady had been the 2016 Democratic nominee for president.

“We didn’t expect much of it and neither did he,” one person familiar with the matter told The Post. “And as time went on, a lot of people just forgot about it.”

Citing current and former law enforcement officials, The Post said most of Mr. Huber’s work was done by the spring, before then-special counsel Robert Mueller filed his report.

When Matt Whitaker became acting attorney general after President Trump fired Mr. Sessions, he prodded Mr. Huber to be more aggressive, The Post reported. But there was not much more Mr. Huber thought he could do, sources told the paper.

