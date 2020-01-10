By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Friday, January 10, 2020

Top Trump officials announced fresh sanctions against Iran and its leaders Friday to punish Tehran’s economy and officials who launched missile attacks at U.S. military bases this week.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said President Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against people trading with certain sectors of the Iranian economy.

The new sanctions also target Iran’s steel and iron industries, and eight senior Iranian officials involved in Tuesday’s missile strikes.

TOP STORIES
Trump to pull feds out of K-12 education
Trump hits Iran with new sanctions
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide