Trump hits Iran with new sanctions

Top Trump officials announced fresh sanctions against Iran and its leaders Friday to punish Tehran’s economy and officials who launched missile attacks at U.S. military bases this week.

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said President Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against people trading with certain sectors of the Iranian economy.

The new sanctions also target Iran’s steel and iron industries, and eight senior Iranian officials involved in Tuesday’s missile strikes.

