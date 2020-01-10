Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins on Friday issued an apology for saying Democrats “love terrorists,” saying he spoke in the heat of the moment in the midst of a debate over President Trump’s authority to strike back at the Iranian regime and the mission that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Let me be clear, I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” Mr. Collins said in a series of tweets Friday morning after Democrats took strong exception to his comment.

“As someone who served in Iraq in 2008, I witnessed firsthand the brutal death of countless soldiers who were torn to shreds by this vicious terrorist. Soleimani was nothing less than an evil mastermind who viciously killed and wounded thousands of Americans,” he continued.

“These images will live with me for the rest of my life, but that does not excuse my response,” Mr. Collins said.

Former U.S. Army Lt. Col. and Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Thursday slammed Mr. Collins’ original comments, made in a Fox Business News interview.

“I left literal parts of my body in Iraq, where I was fighting terrorists,” said Mrs. Duckworth, who served as a helicopter pilot in Iraq in 2004 when her aircraft was shot down by Iraqi insurgents.

“This issue is about America’s national security. It is not a partisan political issue,” she told CNN.

