By Lauren Meier - The Washington Times - Friday, January 10, 2020

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins on Friday issued an apology for saying Democrats “love terrorists,” saying he spoke in the heat of the moment in the midst of a debate over President Trump’s authority to strike back at the Iranian regime and the mission that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“Let me be clear, I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” Mr. Collins said in a series of tweets Friday morning after Democrats took strong exception to his comment.

“As someone who served in Iraq in 2008, I witnessed firsthand the brutal death of countless soldiers who were torn to shreds by this vicious terrorist. Soleimani was nothing less than an evil mastermind who viciously killed and wounded thousands of Americans,” he continued.

TOP STORIES
Incredible video of Russian warship 'aggressively' stalking U.S. Navy ship
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann
'We'll do it for half': George Lopez doubles down on Iran's bounty on Trump

“These images will live with me for the rest of my life, but that does not excuse my response,” Mr. Collins said.

Former U.S. Army Lt. Col. and Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Thursday slammed Mr. Collins’ original comments, made in a Fox Business News interview.

“I left literal parts of my body in Iraq, where I was fighting terrorists,” said Mrs. Duckworth, who served as a helicopter pilot in Iraq in 2004 when her aircraft was shot down by Iraqi insurgents.

“This issue is about America’s national security. It is not a partisan political issue,” she told CNN.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide