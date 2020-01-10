By - Associated Press - Friday, January 10, 2020

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) - Firefighters responding to a house fire on the North Carolina coast found the body of a man who authorities say had been shot to death, police said.

Emerald Isle police say they were called to a home on just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, news outlets report. When they arrived along with firefighters, they Carl Eugene Jones Jr., 31, had been fatally shot.

Fire crews from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores worked late into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.id

TOP STORIES
Trump could rub acquittal in Pelosi's face at State of the Union, Sarah Sanders says
Jeffrey Epstein jail cell video 'no longer exists,' federal prosecutors tell judge
CNN settles $275M lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann

Police said they interviewed someone in connection to the shooting, but the person’s name has not been released. There have been no arrests in the case.

Local law enforcement and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide